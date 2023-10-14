Top Model and TV Journalist Gail O’Neill Dies at 61
TRAILBLAZER
Top model Gail O’Neill, who helped to improve diversity in the world of fashion in the ’80s and ’90s and later pivoted to a second successful career in TV journalism, died on Tuesday, WWD reported. She was 61. No cause of death was given. O’Neill was discovered while traveling on a plane by Chuck and Martha Baker and was featured on the cover of British Vogue, Italian Vogue, American Vogue, Mademoiselle, Elle and Glamour. She was an early part of the Black Girls Coalition, an advocacy group for Black models founded by Iman and Bethann Hardison. She modeled for top designers including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein before becoming a correspondent on CBS’ The Early Show, when it debuted in 1999. Her television career later extended to CNN and HGTV.