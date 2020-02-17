CHEAT SHEET
    Toronto Blue Jays Great Tony Fernandez Dies at 57 After Stroke, Kidney Disease

    REST IN PEACE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty

    Tony Fernandez, an All-Star shortstop who helped lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a World Series championship in 1993, has died. The 57-year-old slugger had been suffering from kidney disease for several years, had a stroke, and was placed in a medically induced coma, the Toronto Sun reported. Fernandez won four Gold Glove awards in the 1980s. “He was a guy that could think on the fly,” ex-manager Buck Martinez said. “He could make moves on the infield that nobody else had seen before. He could come up with big hits. He could bunt at opportune times. He would take extra bases, of course, and he led the league in triples. He could run and he could defend.”

