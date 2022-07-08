Tour de France Cyclist Breaks Neck in Horror Crash With Fan
OUT OF THE WAY
Italian cyclist Daniel Oss pulled out of the Tour de France after he broke his neck in a shocking mid-race crash with fans. Brutal video shows the Team TotalEnergies cyclist gently colliding with a man in a yellow shirt before smashing into another spectator who’d leaned out to film the riders. Oss was able to finish the race, but his injuries forced him to take a few weeks off. “Complementary examinations have revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks,” a statement from the team read. “Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France... The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel.” Another rider, Austrian Michael Gogl, was forced out of the race as a result of the same crash after suffering a broken collarbone and pelvis/iliac bone, his team tweeted.