Traci Braxton Dies at 50 After One-Year Esophageal Cancer Battle

Singer and television personality Traci Braxton, the sister of singer Toni Braxton, died Friday after a one-year battle with esophageal cancer, her husband told TMZ. “Our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Kevin Surratt said in a statement. Braxton, 50, spent much of her career fluctuating between reality TV and music, releasing two R&B albums and appearing on the family’s show Braxton Family Values. She spent her final moments surrounded by her sisters and mother, the family said. She left behind one child with Surratt, according to the outlet.