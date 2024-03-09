Treat Williams’ Family Forgives Driver Who Killed Him

The Vermont motorist who killed actor Treat Williams last year pleaded guilty in a no-jail deal on Friday as the star’s son said he forgives him. “I’m here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident,” Ryan Koss, 35, said in court. Williams’ son Gill said the family did not want Koss—who was given a one-year deferred sentence and had his driver’s license revoked for a year—to go to prison. “I do forgive you, and I hope that you forgive yourself,” he told Koss, adding, “I really wish you hadn’t killed my father. I really had to say that.” Koss collided with Williams’ motorcycle while making a turn in Dorset in June. As the creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival, Koss knew the 71-year-old Everwood star and his family. The actor’s daughter, Ellie, had a victim advocate deliver an emotional statement: “I will never get to feel my father’s hug again; be able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, have him walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies, and have him cry when I name my first son after him.”
