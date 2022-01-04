Amtrak Passengers Stuck on Train in Virginia for More Than 30 Hours
SNOWPIERCER?
Passengers riding a New York-bound Amtrak train have been trapped on board for over 30 hours. Per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the midnight train that left Atlanta, Georgia, early Monday was stymied on its north-bound route when snow and trees fell on the tracks north of Lynchburg, Virginia. One exasperated passenger of the Crescent 20, Sean Thornton, said, “Nobody has eaten for about 20 hours and the toilets in coach are completely backed up. The snack bar sold out of food yesterday. Passengers have been banned from leaving the train.” Though Amtrak told the AJC, “Our staff is working to make sure food and water is available for customers,” the company has yet to confirm when the train will get back to moving on its track.