Woman Says Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Repeatedly Strangled Her Unconscious During Sex
‘I DID NOT CONSENT’
Earlier this week, it was reported that Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer was under investigation for alleged sexual assault—now a court filing has detailed the shocking allegations against him. According to ESPN, a woman who filed a domestic-violence restraining order against Bauer has alleged that the Cy Young winner repeatedly strangled her during sex until she lost consciousness—and left her with injuries that required hospital treatment. The suit alleges that Bauer punched the woman in the face, vagina, and buttocks, leaving her with “significant head and facial trauma,” and the papers provided photos of her injuries. “I agreed to have consensual sex,” the woman wrote in the filings. “However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.” Pasadena police are still investigating the alleged assaults, and Bauer’s lawyers have denied the allegations, calling the encounters “wholly consensual.”