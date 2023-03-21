Stop Stressing Over Sleep: Conk Out With These CBN Gummies — Buy One, Get One FREE Today
Lights Out
When you haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in days, it can feel like a literal nightmare. Stressing over sleep often makes it more elusive leaving you physically tapped and mentally fried. TribeTokes’ CBN gummies help you fall and stay asleep. If you're one of the many people who've tried melatonin and experienced morning grogginess or unsettling nightmares, this is what you've been looking for. Worried these gummies won’t do the job? With 20mg of CBN, TribeTokes offers some of the strongest stuff on the market. Put two single boxes in your cart and use code LIVERESIN-BEAST to get one of them for free (sorry, but this code doesn't work on bundles).
CBN is a cannabinoid like THC or CBD, but it's specifically prized for it's sedative effects. It's especially powerful combined with CBD – lucky for you each gummy has 10 mg of CBD to boost the effects of the CBN. There’s nothing but the good stuff in these gummies, only natural flavorings and colors are used. Plus, they’re vegan and gluten-free. It’s what (literal) dreams are made of.
Live Resin CBN Gummies
If CBN isn't your thing, the BOGO code also works for TribeTokes Delta 8 and CBD gummies. Mix and match between gummy types for your perfect pair!
CBG-Boosted Formula Live Resin CBD Gummies
Live Resin Delta 8 THC Gummies
