Trump Administration Threatens Syrian Government Over New Alleged Chemical Attack

The Trump administration has issued a threat to the Syrian government that the U.S. and its allies will respond “quickly and appropriately” if its suspicion that Assad's forces carried out a new chemical attack last week proves to be true. The U.S. said it had seen signs which suggest the Syrian government carried out an alleged chlorine attack on Sunday in the north-west of the country. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday: “We are still gathering information on [Sunday’s] incident, but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately.” The Trump administration bombed Syria in April 2017 and April 2018 over its alleged use of chemical weapons. Ortagus added: “The regime’s attacks against the communities of north-west Syria must end.”