Trump Administration to Complete Rollback of Obama-Era Regulations on Clean Water
The White House is scheduled to announce the complete repeal of an Obama-era water regulation that limited the use of polluting chemicals near bodies of water, streams, and wetlands, according to The New York Times. Trump campaigned on rolling back the regulation, saying it impinged on the rights of farmers and rural landowners, and he signed an executive order to begin the repeal when he first took office. Environmentalists were outraged. Laura Rubin, director of the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition told the Times, “with many of our cities and towns living with unsafe drinking water, now is not the time to cut back on clean water enforcement.”
Farming groups, a crucial voting bloc for Trump, were in favor of the repeal, saying the water protections have restricted their land use. The clean water rollback is part of a series of actions taken by the Trump administration to weaken environmental regulations surrounding emissions from cars, power plants, and oil drilling rigs.