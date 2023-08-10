Top Trump Adviser Accused of Groping Sisters in Nightclub
‘FATTER TONY SOPRANO’
A woman has claimed that Boris Epshteyn, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, repeatedly groped her and her sister at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2021. In police body-cam footage obtained by The Arizona Republic, the woman can be heard saying, “All night he’s been touching me and my sister, especially my sister. He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and is just making her super uncomfortable... touching her chest, touching her hips, touching her crotch.” The 27-year-old woman described Epshteyn as “fat, ugly, like drooping face. White Ralph Lauren Polo... Like fatter Tony Soprano” and said he was “molesting” them. The Arizona Republic said Epshteyn was charged with assault touching, attempted sexual abuse, repeated harassment, and disorderly conduct. The first three charges were dismissed but Epshteyn pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and served probation. The conviction was set aside by the court in January 2023. The New York Times has suggested that Epshteyn is “Co-Conspirator 6” referred to in the indictment against Trump for a plot to send fake electors to the Electoral College to contest the 2020 election. Epshteyn did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.