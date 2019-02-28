Trump Associate Felix Sater Will Testify Publicly About Trump Tower Moscow in March

Felix Sater, a New York real estate figure and former business associate of President Trump, will testify before Congress on March 14 about the Trump Tower Moscow deal. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced the news Thursday night, telling reporters that the hearing will be public and the committee will “try to do as much as we can in the open.” “I should tell you, just to set your expectations, not every hearing is going to be like the open hearing with Michael Cohen,” he said. Sater's hearing comes amid renewed scrutiny of the Trump Tower Moscow deal after Cohen testified on Wednesday that Trump lied to the public about his involvement in the project, with discussions still ongoing over the deal even when Trump was the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2016. Cohen is set to testify again again on March 6. The Daily Beast also reported that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will be called to testify in front of House Intelligence.
