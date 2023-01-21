CHEAT SHEET
Trump Backs Failed AG Candidate to Lead Michigan GOP
‘WILL NOT BACK DOWN’
Donald Trump has publicly thrown his support behind Matt DePerno to be the Michigan GOP’s new chairman. “Republicans in Michigan must unite and work together if they want to save Michigan. We must start by supporting Matt DePerno for chairman of the Michigan Republican Party,” the former president said in a statement late Friday. “Matt is tough and he will not back down from the fight. He’s a smart lawyer who knows how to win. No one has done more to fight for election integrity,” he said. DePerno, a failed candidate for Michigan attorney general who has echoed Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 vote, is currently under investigation for allegedly trying to get access to voting machines.