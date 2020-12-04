Trump Campaign Committees Spent Big at Trump Properties Before Election
WHAT ETHICS?
A fundraising committee affiliated with Trump’s 2020 campaign spent a huge amount of money at the president’s businesses in the final days of the campaign, according to The Washington Post. In September, October and November, the Trump Victory Committee paid $1.06 million to Trump family businesses, according to filings that don’t specify what the money was spent on other than that some of it went to hotel rooms, catering and event space. The Trump campaign spent $66,000 at Trump properties in the same period. The spending may be unethical but is legal as long as the facilities didn’t charge inflated prices, experts told the Post.
Trump has made a habit of holding official meetings and events at his businesses in New Jersey, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada, many of which are struggling financially. The Trump Organization recently laid off or furloughed nearly 3,000 employees, partly a result of the pandemic.