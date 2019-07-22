CHEAT SHEET
‘ZERO TRUTH’
Trump: Iran’s Claims That It Captured 17 U.S. Spies Are ‘Totally False’
President Trump vehemently denied Iran’s claims of capturing a CIA spy ring on Monday, writing on Twitter that the claims are “totally false” and have “zero truth.” “Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do,” Trump wrote. “Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!” Iran reportedly gave out files identifying the officers to media members, including audio files, business cards, and photos of the alleged CIA operatives, NBC News reports. The ministry also distributed an Iranian documentary claiming to uncover the spies’ identities. In the documentary, a CIA officer is shown appearing to recruit an Iranian man in the United Arab Emirates. Iran claimed to have exposed and captured 17 U.S. spies on Monday, and a ministry official said on Iranian state television that some of the 17 have been sentenced to death.