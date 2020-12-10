Trump Hosts Hundreds for Indoor Hanukkah Party as COVID Infections Rise Faster Than Ever
READ THE ROOM
President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah party Wednesday evening indoors at the White House, flouting coronavirus precautions his own administration has urged all Americans to follow. According to Johns Hopkins University, 2,500 Americans died of COVID-19 Wednesday, and the virus has infected more than 15 million people nationwide. Trump used the occasion to air his grievances against election officials who would not overturn results and grant him victory: “Certain very important people, if they have wisdom and they have courage, we’re going to win this election.” Footage of the party showed hundreds of guests, who responded to his remarks with shouts and cheers of “Four more years!” Attendees could be heard coughing. Though Trump’s administration has authorized the transition to that of President-elect Joe Biden, the president himself has refused to concede that he lost the election. His legal challenges to the results have to date been unsuccessful.