Trump Melts Down in String of Bizarre Truth Social Posts

President Donald Trump rounded out his weekend the best way he knows how: with a series of incomprehensible Truth Social posts.

After announcing the establishment of "Project Freedom," where the U.S. military will begin escorting ships through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the president returned to his social media platform two hours later at 6.20 p.m. to initiate yet another posting spree.

The spree began with Trump, 79, posting an image of himself smiling and holding six UNO wildcards bearing the caption, “I have all the cards.” The president was trolled over the post shortly after.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He immediately followed that post with a photo of himself with King Charles, taken during the king’s state visit, which took place from Apr. 27 to 30 and saw the king and Queen Camilla attend multiple events at the White House, including a state dinner.

The next cab off the rank was a photo taken inside Fannie Mae Headquarters in Reston, Virginia, showing a giant black-and-white poster of Trump staring sternly at the camera, bearing the message “NO GAMES!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

No presidential Truth Social spree would be complete without attacks on his enemies, which the president delivered in spades, taking aim at both Bill Maher and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in back-to-back posts.

Trump seized the opportunity to hurl insults at Maher, slamming him for failing to push back on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s claims that California was doing well on the Friday edition of his HBO program.

“Also, Bill Maher’s ‘Ratings’ SUCK!” he added.

He followed his attack on Maher with a call for Jeffries to be impeached after the Democratic leader described the Supreme Court as “illegitimate.”

“Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started? They’ll be doing this to me!” Twenty minutes later—having posted pictures of his likeness painted on the side of a military aircraft in the interim—he shared a photo of Jeffries holding a baseball bat.

Jeffries hit back on X, accusing the 79-year-old of suffering from Jeffries Derangement Syndrome.

Hakeem Jeffries/X

The president continued ranting, turning his attention to state elections.

“We cannot allow there to be an Election that is conducted unconstitutionally simply for the ‘convenience’ of State Legislatures,” he wrote, adding, “If they have to vote twice, so be it.”

“We should demand that State Legislatures do what the Supreme Court says must be done,” the president continued. “That is more important than administrative convenience. The byproduct is that the Republicans will receive more than 20 House Seats in the upcoming Midterms!”

MAGA Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry suspended the state’s upcoming primaries following the Supreme Court ruling that struck down the state’s congressional map as being an “unconstitutional racial gerrymander” in order to allow Republicans to redraw the map in their favor before voters go to the polls.

Louisiana Governor and Trump ally Jeff Landry suspended the state’s primary elections following the Supreme Court ruling on its congressional map. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The president concluded his hour-long posting spree with a post about his friend and former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is in a hospital in critical condition.

After sharing news of Giuliani’s hospitalization, Trump quickly moved on to condemning the former New York mayor’s political enemies.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump wrote of the 81-year-old.

“They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani joined Trump's personal legal team in 2018, serving on it through the 2020 election. Don Emmert/Getty Images

Returning three hours later, Trump shared a short message just before 11 p.m., urging Republicans to “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, AND WIN!!!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The president has a substantial history of nighttime Truth Social posting sprees. An investigation by the Daily Beast found that there were only five days in April when Trump did not post on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“Eighty percent of nights when he could be sleeping, he’s posting,” the Daily Beast’s Executive Editor Hugh Dougherty said on The Daily Beast Podcast.

“There’s one day in which he posted 18 times between midnight and 2:45, so there’s no way that he’s having any healthy sleep,” Dougherty added.