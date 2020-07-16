Trump Mulling Travel Ban for 92 Million Chinese Communist Party Members, Says Report
The Trump administration is considering a travel ban for the 92 million members of the Chinese Communist Party. The move is still in its draft form, The New York Times reports. If it goes ahead, it would be the most dramatic action the administration has taken against China since a trade war erupted between the world’s two biggest economies in 2018. On top of banning travel from China to the United States for CCP members, the presidential order could also authorize the U.S. government to revoke visas from party members who live in the States—and their families. It would reportedly cite the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act used in a 2017 travel ban on a number of predominantly Muslim countries. However, the Times reports that the Trump administration could struggle to identify which Chinese visitors are members of the party. Officials at the White House, State Department, and Department of Homeland Security have reportedly been discussing the CCP ban.