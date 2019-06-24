Trump on E. Jean Carroll’s Assault Allegations: ‘She’s Not My Type’

In an interview with The Hill on Monday, President Trump again denied writer E. Jean Carroll’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s—and added that she wasn’t his “type.” “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” Trump told the news outlet. When asked if he thought Carroll was lying, the president said she “totally” was. “I don’t know anything about her. I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her,” he said. “She is—it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.” Trump previously stated that he had never met Carroll, despite there being photographic evidence published alongside Carroll’s first-person essay published in The Cut that the two met at least once.