CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Plans to Trash ‘Bush Republicans’ at CPAC: Report
BEATING AROUND
Read it at Axios
Ex-President Donald Trump will push for a civil war in the Party of Lincoln in his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference today, Axios reported. According to sources the outlet interviewed, the 45th president will take aim at the last Republican president to win the popular vote and a second term, both of which Trump failed to do. Besides the attacks on “Bush Republicans,” the speech at the conservative gathering outside D.C. will also target “warmongers” who favor continued U.S. support to Ukraine—a camp that includes Trump administration veterans such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.