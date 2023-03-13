CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Won’t Testify for Grand Jury Investigating Hush-Money Payments

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    A combination photo shows Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaking in New York City, and U.S. President Donald Trump speaking in Washington, Michigan, U.S. on April 16, 2018 and April 28, 2018 respectively.

    Brendan McDermid and Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    President Donald Trump has no plans to testify before the Manhattan grand jury investigating alleged hush-money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels, his lawyer told CNN on Monday. “We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump … I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda,” attorney Joe Tacopina told ABC’s Good Morning America. Tacopina did not deny the $130,000 payment Trump is accused of making to Daniels, but he said the two never had an affair and cast the incident as a shakedown to extort Trump during his presidential campaign. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was set to testify before the grand jury on Monday. The invitations for Trump and Cohen to testify could indicate that a decision on charging the former president is close at hand, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

