Trump Won’t Testify for Grand Jury Investigating Hush-Money Payments
HUSH HUSH
President Donald Trump has no plans to testify before the Manhattan grand jury investigating alleged hush-money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels, his lawyer told CNN on Monday. “We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump … I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda,” attorney Joe Tacopina told ABC’s Good Morning America. Tacopina did not deny the $130,000 payment Trump is accused of making to Daniels, but he said the two never had an affair and cast the incident as a shakedown to extort Trump during his presidential campaign. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was set to testify before the grand jury on Monday. The invitations for Trump and Cohen to testify could indicate that a decision on charging the former president is close at hand, according to sources familiar with the investigation.