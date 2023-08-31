Trump Says He Was Too Busy Averting ‘Nuclear Holocaust’ to Commit Fraud
NOVEL DEFENSE
Donald Trump said in a sworn deposition that he was too tied up with saving the world from a “nuclear holocaust” to have oversight of his company and commit alleged fraud. A transcript of the former president’s seven-hour April interview with the New York attorney general’s office as part of a civil fraud case against him and his company was unsealed Wednesday. When grilled about his role at the Trump Organization while he was in the White House, Trump said his “role was gone.” “So you were too busy for the company?” Trump was asked. “In a way, yeah,” he answered. He went on to say he considered the presidency “the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives.” “I think you would have nuclear holocaust, if I didn’t deal with North Korea,” he continued. “I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren’t elected. And I think you might have a nuclear war now, if you want to know the truth.”