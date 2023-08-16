Trump Supporters Dox Georgia Grand Jurors After Fulton County Indictment
‘MWHAHAHAHAHAHA’
Trump supporters are leaking the addresses of the grand jury members who indicted the former president—and 18 of his associates—in Fulton County this week, according to a new report from NBC News. In Georgia, the names of grand jurors are already made public. But a few users of a fringe right-wing website took things one step further when they found and released their addresses, too. It’s an eerie reality, but not an unexpected one. Truth Social users have been salivating at this possibility since the indictment was released. “I’m looking forward to the fun some will have with the list of leaked grand jurors…mwhahahahahaha,” one user reportedly wrote. “Someone needs to look into all of these grand jurors. I can guarantee that everyone of them has a BIG FAT D by their name!” wrote another.