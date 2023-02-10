CHEAT SHEET
Trump Team Turns in ‘Classified’ Folder Found at Mar-a-Lago Last Month: Report
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has given federal agents a folder with classification markings that was found last month at his Mar-a-Lago home, according to ABC News, citing multiple unnamed sources. The folder was reportedly found mid-January on the premises of the Florida resort, but not inside the same storage facility that housed other classified documents that were previously confiscated. One of Trump’s attorneys is said to have also notified the feds that the folder had been electronically copied to a laptop belonging to a current Trump aide, resulting in that laptop being handed over as well. No further details were immediately available on what kind of materials were inside the folder.