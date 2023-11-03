Trump Threw Full-Blown Temper Tantrum at Lawyer After Discovering Trial Date

Read it at The Atlantic
Donald Trump threw a full-blown temper tantrum at one of his lawyers upon learning of the March 2024 start date for his New York City hush-money trial—calling attorney Todd Blanche a “little fucker” in a tirade that lasted north of 30 minutes. The anecdote was revealed as part of a lengthy report by author Jonathan Karl in The Atlantic Thursday. “That’s in the middle of the primaries!” Trump reportedly yelled at Blanche. “If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!”