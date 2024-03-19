Trump Told Vivek Ramaswamy He Won’t Be His 2024 Running Mate: Report
WOMP WOMP
Donald Trump has decided that former 2024 GOP candidate turned Trump cheerleader-in-chief Vivek Ramaswamy won’t be his running mate and has personally told him so, according to a report. Sources told Bloomberg that Trump is nevertheless considering Cabinet roles for the entrepreneur, including homeland security secretary, with allies of the former president impressed with Ramaswamy’s communication skills and the potential to use his identity as the son of an immigrant as a bulwark against criticisms of restrictive immigration policies. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, another former Republican presidential candidate, is also reportedly being looked at for a Cabinet job, as is former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, poured cold water on the speculation about who will become the top team in a hypothetical second Trump administration. “The truth is that unless you hear it directly from President Trump or his campaign, this is all b.s.,” Miller said.