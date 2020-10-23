Trump Tries to Get Netanyahu to Trash Biden in Awkward Phone Call About Mideast Peace
‘UM, WELL...’
In a phone call in front of reporters and TV cameras on Friday, President Trump openly tried to get Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to disparage Trump’s political opponent during a conversation about non-election matters. In announcing a peace deal between Israel and Sudan, Trump asked Netanyahu, “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe? I think, do you think he would have made this deal somehow? I don’t think so.” A diplomatic Netanyahu awkwardly answered, “Uh, well, Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America. And we appreciate what you have done enormously.” Trump was impeached last year for allegedly using his position as president to pressure another world leader to investigate Biden.