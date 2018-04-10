Trump Trip to Peru and Colombia Canceled ‘Due to Syria’

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump has called off his trip to the Summit of the Americas in Peru and Columbia this week due to his promise to respond to Syria in 24-48 hours, according to a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, or travel to Bogota, Colombia, as originally scheduled. At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead,” Sanders wrote. “The president will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.” The summit was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and was expected to be a tense trip with meetings between Trump and Latin American leaders.