Trump to Bernie Supporters: Come Join the GOP
President Trump urged supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to join the Republican Party after the senator announced on Wednesday he would suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. It leaves moderate candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, as the last man standing in the Democratic race. Trump thanked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who dropped out of the race in March, for taking votes away from Sanders that aided in his loss. “Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” the president tweeted. “This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump said in a separate tweet, “Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe!” referencing progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).