Trump Wants to Review Classified Docs for His Case at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump doesn’t want to leave Mar-a-Lago to review discovery materials—including the classified documents he’s accused of illegally hoarding–at an existing government SCIF. The thrice-indicted former president requested permission, via his lawyers, to grant him a special exception. In a court filing on Wednesday, Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued that getting Trump to a SCIF in the area to review evidence would “require several hours of travel each way from his residence to the… location,” and would pose onerous “security issues.” Instead, Trump would like to “re-establish a restricted area” within his Florida resort his legal team says is left over from his presidency, and promises it will provide a space for document review “in a manner that is consistent with government security protocols.”