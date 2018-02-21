Trump: Why Didn’t Obama Do Something About Russia Meddling?

President Trump took to Twitter to lash out against his attorney general for not investigating the Obama administration for its role in the Russia election meddling. “Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation?” the president tweeted Wednesday morning. “Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!” The missive comes after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who had contact with former Trump campaign associate Rick Gates, as well as 13 Russians working at the country’s Internet Research Agency. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon. Trump has attacked Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation in the past, but Sessions has stood by his decision. The attorney general recently told Fox News that he believes he “did the right thing” by recusing himself.
