Trump’s Bid to Block Pence Testifying in Jan. 6 Probe Fails Miserably
Donald Trump’s legal troubles ratcheted up Wednesday night as a court rejected his emergency motion to block Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Trump’s efforts to prevent his former vice president from giving evidence to special counsel Jack Smith’s probe are now at an end after the DC Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision, short of an unlikely challenge to the ruling before the Supreme Court. The former president had spent months trying to prevent his communications with Pence from figuring into the investigation even after Pence wrote about some of them. Earlier on Wednesday, former journalist E. Jean Carroll delivered distressing testimony in her civil rape case against Trump.