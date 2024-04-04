Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Spotify Playlist Explains His Mind, Friends Say: Report
ON REPEAT
Donald Trump’s closest friends say the Spotify playlist he uses to dictate the music at Mar-a-Lago offers an insight into how the Republican’s mind works, according to a report. Speaking to Axios, the former president’s pals say Trump’s habit of controlling the stereo system on the dining patio of his Palm Beach resort—performances jokingly referred to as the “Deejay T” show—is reflective of his unorthodox approach to politics, replaying the same songs over and over again and controlling the volume. Trump allegedly cranks up his iPad playlist so loud that some people have difficulty talking to each other. One person in Trump’s inner circle said the music at Mar-a-Lago is always “big names and songs people recognize.” Discussing Trump’s Spotify ritual, one fried said the MAGA candidate’s mind is like a series of “titanium tubes” that contain a familiar set of grievances, insults, or crowd-pleasing lines. “The pipes are impenetrable,” according to Axios. “No matter the topic or tune, you always end up stuck in one.”