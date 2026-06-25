Trump’s Ultimate White House Health Cover-Up Is Exposed: Author

The authors of a bombshell book about Donald Trump have provided telling insight into how the president deals with his health woes within the White House.

Trump, 80, has infamously suffered from visibly bruised hands and swollen ankles during his second term, and has been caught on camera falling asleep during meetings at the White House and in other high-stakes summits.

The president has also sported a mysterious neck rash, bragged repeatedly about “acing” a dementia screening exam that he claims measures intelligence, and has a habit of rambling off-topic during interviews and speeches.

Regime Change claims Trump is keeping his health secret from his aides. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Regime Change authors Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan pointed out in their book that Trump also struggles with his hearing and would reroute meetings from the East Wing to the Oval Office as the acoustics were better.

It also meant that the oldest president in history could sit at his desk without having to stand for an hour.

Another explosive claim from the book stated that some of his aides began to privately say Trump was “beginning to seem old to them,” in his second term, and were noticing “moments of fatigue” such as a “cupped hand” behind his ear.

Speaking to Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s The Source on Wednesday, Swan said Trump’s failing health is something his administration ensures is “very well concealed” from the public.

Kaitlan Collins interviews Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman on CNN. screen grab

“I‘m not even sure that his most senior aides have a clear picture of his health, about all the aspects of his medical reports,” Swan said.

The New York Times reporter pointed out claims by Trump and the White House about their unprecedented transparency were “manifestly not the case” and that the medical information released to the public was “very incomplete.”

Trump spent three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 26, where he was treated by 22 specialists. His previous check-up saw him examined by 14 doctors.

A bruise is visible on the back of President Donald Trump's right hand. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“We have no indication of who those specialists are or what their specialties are,” Swan said on CNN. “They haven‘t released all the imaging results. You can go down the list.”

After the Washington Post reported that 22 is the highest number of specialists present at a single examination of a president, CNN medical expert Jonathan Reiner noted, “It is an extraordinary number.”

Speaking on CNN earlier this month, Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist asked, “What specialties do they represent? Why so many?”

The White House replied to the Post’s findings by declaring, “The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care.”

While being interviewed on The Source, Swan also pointed out some of the ailments Trump has been unable to hide.

“We can see for ourselves that... he sometimes has trouble staying awake in the afternoons. We can see the swelling around the ankles... There’s a lot of unknowns. ”

Saying that they struggled to “crack” more revelations about Trump’s health during their investigations, Swan said, “There‘s nothing beyond what is publicly available. But I think we actually know very little, frankly.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

A photo composite of Donald Trump and his cankles. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Regime Change also reports that Trump was annoyed by the ongoing media attention paid to his “cankles,” and demanded that his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, address it at a media briefing.