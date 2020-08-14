Trump’s Wealth Plummets $300 Million in One Year as Pandemic Hits His Businesses, Says Report
TINY VIOLIN
President Trump’s personal wealth took a $300 million nosedive in the past year, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, meaning his fortune has plummeted by a whopping 10 percent since his inauguration. It’s the sharpest annual fall recorded for Trump in the past five years, Bloomberg News reports, and is largely down to the raging coronavirus pandemic’s effect on property markets. There have been huge declines in the value of the president’s landmark buildings at 40 Wall Street and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, and his treasured golf courses have also lost value over the past year. Both the White House and the Trump Organization refused the chance to comment on the president’s staggering losses. His net worth now stands at $2.7 billion, according to the Billionaires Index.