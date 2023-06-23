Tucker Revises History on Infamous RFK Jr. Article About Vaccines and Autism
CONSPIRACY TIME
In his latest Tucker on Twitter episode, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gushed over Democratic presidential candidate and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—and suggested that his debunked 2005 article linking childhood vaccines to a rise in autism was retracted not for its myriad errors but due to the pharma lobby’s “ferocious public relations campaign.” The historical revisionism comes the same day former Salon editor-in-chief Joan Walsh apologized in an op-ed for publishing the “mendacious, error-ridden piece,” which was ultimately retracted six years later after numerous corrections. As a result, “Kennedy became the most censored famous person in the United States,” Carlson said, after also pointing out that his anti-vaccine group was booted from Facebook and Instagram last year for spreading misinformation. Carlson, in the video captioned “Bobby Kennedy is winning,” went on to praise the candidate as “curious,” and someone who “pays attention to the world around him.” For the praise, RFK Jr. tweeted: “Thanks @TuckerCarlson. Grateful.”