Twitter CEO: ‘We Suck’ at Stopping Abuse

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo took personal responsibility Monday for the site’s chronic problem with harassment and abuse, letting employees know in an internal memo that Twitter will soon be taking stronger action to get rid of trolls. “We suck at dealing with abuse and trolls on the platform and we’ve sucked at it for years,” Costolo wrote. “It’s no secret and the rest of the world talks about it every day. We lose core user after core user by not addressing simple trolling issues that they face every day.” He added, “We’re going to start kicking these people off right and left and making sure that when they issue their ridiculous attacks, nobody hears them.”