Two Chicago Teens Killed by Masked Shooter Outside High School
SENSELESS
Two teenage boys were killed outside a Chicago high school on Friday afternoon when cops say a masked gunman opened fire just as classes were getting out. Students at Benito Juarez High School were walking out of the building as the gunfire erupted. Police say a suspect in a black mask and hoodie was seen fleeing the scene. A senior at the school who was heading outside when the shooting started told the Chicago Sun-Times, “I only heard three shots but already there were two people on the ground.” The victims, thought to both be 16 years old, have not yet been identified. One of the boys was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital, while the other succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Two other teenagers, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the shooting is underway.