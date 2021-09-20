Two Hospitalized After Shooting at Virginia High School, Police Say
EVACUATED
Authorities said that two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a shooting at a high school in Newport News, Virginia.
“Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening,” the Newport News Police Department said in a news release on Monday afternoon, after earlier reports that they were responding to a shooting at Heritage High School.
The reported injuries come after law enforcement said earlier on Monday that they were responding to a shooting at the high school and that students had been evacuated to the school’s tennis courts where they could meet their parents.
The department said that investigations are ongoing, and that reports about active shooters at other schools in the city were false.