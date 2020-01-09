Two Women Posed as Booking Agents, Scammed Sandy Hook Charity With Promise of Justin Timberlake Concert: DOJ
Two women were charged Wednesday for allegedly scamming the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation by claiming to be booking agents who could secure several well-known artists, including Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, for a benefit concert, federal prosecutors alleged.
Nancy Jean, 51, and Carissa Scott, 41, were arrested Wednesday on fraud charges at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York for the alleged crime in September. Prosecutors allege the two women were contacted by an investor organizing a benefit concert in Texas for the non-profit, whose mission is to protect kids from gun violence. The two women allegedly promised an appearance by Timberlake and drew up a $500,000 contract. A subsequent $600,000 contract was then drawn up to secure an appearance by Bruno Mars. Later, the women also claimed they could book Lady Gaga and Usher for the concert that was to be held on Dec. 13. Prosecutors allege the investor’s initial $100,000 deposit was used for personal expenses, including leasing a Mercedes-Benz and a $1,203 purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
“Nancy Jean and Carissa Scott may have been able to realize a quick profit as a result of their alleged fraudulent booking scheme, but not long after their illegal activity took off, they landed in New York to face federal criminal charges. It’s discouraging to think these defendants were willing to defraud an investor supporting a charity foundation. Fortunately, the FBI doesn’t entertain such activity,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney said in a statement.