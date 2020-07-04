Two Women Seriously Injured By Car Speeding Through Seattle Freeway Closed by Protesters

Read it at Associated Press
Two women were seriously hurt, including one who faces life-threatening injuries, when a car sped through a blockade set up by protesters on Seattle Interstate 5 just before midnight late Friday night. Video posted to social media shows a white car careening into a group of protesters, sending two into the air, after navigating around two vehicles that were meant to block the highway. Both of the injured women were in their 20s, according to a tweet by the Seattle Fire Department, which responded to the call with area police.