Uber Executive and Co-Founder Unloaded Millions in Stock Amid Massive Pandemic Layoffs

An Uber co-founder and a company executive have both unloaded tens of millions in stock since the coronavirus pandemic hit the company, Business Insider reports. Jill Hazelbaker, the company’s head of marketing, sold $8.6 million in stock between May 21 and 25, ridding herself of half of all her options weeks after Uber cut a quarter of its workforce. The sales were not prearranged. Garrett Camp, its co-founder alongside Travis Kalanick, has sold $69.6 million since March 12, reportedly making a $14.7 million prearranged trade on May 7, the day after the company’s worst layoff. The company’s revenue has plummeted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with severe travel restrictions hobbling its trademark ride-hailing business.