College Football Star Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges
NOT A GOOD LOOK
Trevor Curtis Etienne, the University of Georgia’s star running back and younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, was arrested Sunday morning on a string of four charges, including DUI and reckless driving, according to the Associated Press. The junior from Jennings, Louisiana, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 4:30 a.m. He was released an hour later on a $1800 bond, according to the outlet. Jail records obtained by the Associated Press show more charges, including failure to maintain a lane or improper driving, along with affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield. All are misdemeanors. The university told the Associated Press that it was aware of arrest but had further comment. The 19-year-old transferred to Georgia in December after spending two seasons at the school’s rival, Florida, scoring 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns during his two-year run with the team.