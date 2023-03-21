CHEAT SHEET
Uganda Passes Heinous Bill With 10 Year Prison Terms for LGBTQ People
A draconian anti-LGBTQ bill was passed by Ugandan legislators on Tuesday that may soon make any “same-sex activity” in the country punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Debate over the bill was filled with homophobic rhetoric and, on Tuesday, even hateful clothing—with one lawmaker, John Musira, donning a gown that read, “Say no to homosexuality, lesbianism and gay (sic).” The shocking legislation still has to be approved by the East African nation’s president, Yoweri Museveni, before formally becoming law. However, Museveni has expressed deeply anti-LGBTQ sentiment recently—calling gay people “deviants” last week—and is expected to sign the “Anti-Homosexuality Bill” this week.