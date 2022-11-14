Zelensky Visits Recaptured Kherson After Accusing Russia of 400 War Crimes
RECLAIMED
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky on Monday paid a visit to the southern city of Kherson days after it was recaptured by Kyiv’s forces. The city, which was occupied by Russian soldiers for eight months, was the only regional capital Moscow had been able to seize since the invasion began in February. “We are moving forward,” Zelensky said during an address to Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson, which celebrated the withdrawal of Russian troops last Friday. “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.” Zelensky’s visit to the newly liberated city comes after he used his nightly television address on Sunday to announce that investigators had uncovered evidence of 400 war crimes committed by Russian forces during Kherson’s occupation. “Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found,” he said, according to Reuters. “The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered.”