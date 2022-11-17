Russian Missiles Slam Into Ukraine as UN Hails New Grain Deal
NO END IN SIGHT
Russia launched another round of missile attacks against targets in Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least four people and wounding more than a dozen others. The main target of the latest barrage was gas and energy infrastructure in the cities of Odesa and Dnipro, but apartment buildings were also hit and separate attacks reported from Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a dashcam clip of a blast in Dnipro on the Telegram app, saying: “This is another confirmation from Dnipro of how terrorists want peace.” The attacks came as the UN announced the renewal for a further four months of a deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers through the Black Sea—potentially easing a global food crisis in the coming months.