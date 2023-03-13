Flight Turns Into Nightmare After Passenger Finds Bomb Threat Note in Bathroom

Read it at NBC5
A United Airlines flight Sunday was sent into chaos when a passenger found a note saying there’s a bomb on board. The pilot for the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Burlington, Vermont, was made aware of the threat just 20 minutes before landing, according to officials. The flight landed around 4:30 p.m. but passengers weren’t able to deplane for two hours, with the airport shut down for hours as well. Passengers were let go after a K-9 unit investigated. Despite the note, police found no credible threat on the plane and no one was arrested or hurt. However, the investigation is ongoing.