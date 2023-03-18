College Wrestler’s Mom’s Reaction to His Loss Is Bonkers

Read it at People
University of Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was going for his fourth straight NCAA title this weekend when his streak was ended by Perdue’s Matt Ramos. Shocking, perhaps—but maybe not as much as what Lee’s mom did. ESPN cameras captured her tearing the eyeglasses off her face, crushing them with her bare hands, and then flinging the pieces to the ground—before being consoled by a fellow spectator. On Sunday, Lee medically forfeited out of the championships, meaning he will finish his last tournament in sixth place.