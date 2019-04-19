Sylvia Hatchell, University of North Carolina women’s basketball coach, has resigned after allegations of racial insensitivity, The New York Times reports. Sources tell the newspaper that the Hall of Fame coach warned black students that a loss would “lead to nooses” and often told her players to do a Tomahawk chop war cry despite the negative implications to Native Americans. University investigators interviewed 28 people who backed up the allegations that Hatchell had “made comments that were racially insensitive, and when confronted by players and staff did not respond in a timely or appropriate manner.”