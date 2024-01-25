Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic Now Has a Joe Jackson
STARTIN’ SOMETHIN’
Colman Domingo will portray Joe Jackson in Lionsgate and Universal Pictures’ upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, according to Deadline. Domingo has made waves this award season for his performance in another biopic, Rustin, and has been nominated for a SAG Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and most recently an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a first for the actor. “Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will,” said Oscar-winning producer Graham King, who is producing the film directed by Antoine Fuqua, and written by John Logan. Domingo expressed his excitement at joining the cast, and said his “mind was blown” after seeing Jaafar Jackson in rehearsal, who will be portraying the iconic pop singer. “There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level,” Domingo said.